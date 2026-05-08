2 shot and killed in traffic on Chicago's West Side

The Brief Two men were killed after someone in a gray SUV opened fire on their car Thursday night in East Garfield Park. Police said the victims were shot while driving near North Homan Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Detectives are investigating as authorities work to identify the victims and locate the shooter.



Two people were shot and killed while riding in a car Thursday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago deadly shooting

What we know:

A 21-year-old man was driving in a car with another person around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Homan Avenue when a gray SUV pulled alongside them and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The 21-year-old was shot in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died. The other male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot several times throughout the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

As of Friday morning, neither of the victims had been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said no other injuries were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.