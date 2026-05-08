Driver dies in high-speed crash into Chicago light pole

The Brief A 41-year-old man was killed after crashing an SUV into a light pole Thursday night in Lawndale. Police said the driver was speeding on West Ogden Avenue when he lost control, and detectives are investigating the crash.



A man was killed after speeding his car into a light pole Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The backstory:

The 41-year-old was driving an SUV at a high rate of speed just before 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue when he lost control of the car and struck a light pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Detectives with CPD's Major Accidents Unit are investigating the crash.