Chicago weather: Mother's Day forecast comes into focus

The Brief Frosty north suburbs warmed into the 60s Friday with mostly dry skies across the area. A weak cold front could bring a few light showers Saturday, but most neighborhoods are expected to stay dry through Mother’s Day. Cooler air returns Sunday and Monday before rain chances increase Tuesday.



There is quite a disparity in temperatures across the Chicago area this morning. Far-southern portions are still in the low 50s under cloud cover while the far north is cold enough to once again see some patchy frost with temps in the 30s.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today will be milder with highs getting into the mid 60s at least. Prospects for any rainfall in the Chicago area are quite low and primarily confined to I-80 and points south.

The rest of the area will have partly sunny skies with perhaps a few more clouds blowing off Lake Michigan. Rainfall over the weekend continues to look less likely. With a cold front moving into the area tomorrow afternoon, it is possible that a few light showers would occur, but I still believe most areas have no rain whatsoever.

Mother's Day forecast

What's next:

Mother’s Day will be perfectly dry but noticeably cooler. Highs tomorrow will max out in the low to mid 70s with low 60s for highs on Sunday.

Monday will remain cool and there is a possibility of frost once again Monday morning, particularly in some of the outlying areas in far-northern Illinois.

Tuesday presents the highest chance for area-wide rainfall with highs remaining in low to mid 60s. The cool trend will be moderated starting Wednesday with highs possibly reaching 70 plus by the end of next week.