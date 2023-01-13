Munster police release photos of New Year's Day shoplifter

Police in released photos of a male wanted for shoplifting at a northwest Indiana grocery store on New Year's Day.

Munster police said the suspect entered the Strack and Van Til grocery store, located at 12 Ridge Road, around 9:50 p.m. and took a large amount of Tide or Gain laundry detergent.

Police released photos of the suspect but did not provide any further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Palas at 219-836-6629. Callers can remain anonymous.