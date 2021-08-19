Nearly 50 recovering from Chicago violence, crime receive their diplomas

Another step forward in the fight against violence took place Thursday on Chicago’s South Side.

Nearly 50 people impacted by violence and crime received their high school diplomas.

It was truly an exciting time in South Shore, and we are going to keep it honest, these kids at one point were considered by some to be the worst of the worst — having previously made poor decisions that led them behind bars.

But today, they walked across the stage.

The special graduation ceremony took place in the South Shore Cultural Center parking lot. There was a lot of energy and well wishes for some 46 young men and women who have now received their high school diploma.

The graduates participated in a program led by various violence prevention groups on the West and South sides.

CRED Founder Arne Duncan says trauma these young people have endured is unimaginable.

We spoke to Lorenzo Taylor who was among the graduates. He said he has been shot multiple times and many of his friends and family members had been shot. But he made the decision to live a better life.

Teachers and coaches were cheering the students on. The majority of graduates have been accepted into out-of-state colleges and will be leaving soon.