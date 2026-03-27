No-show protest in Rogers Park amid backlash over Ald. Maria Hadden comments

The Brief Planned protest outside Ald. Maria Hadden’s office draws no crowd Friday evening Backlash continues over remarks about Loyola student Sheridan Gorman’s killing Small group of parents gathers instead, calling for support for victim’s family



A planned protest in Rogers Park targeting Ald. Maria Hadden failed to materialize Friday evening, as backlash continues over her comments on the killing of a Loyola University student.

The backstory:

The demonstration, organized by Chicago Flips Red, was scheduled outside Hadden’s office but drew no participants. Allegedly due to the alderwoman not being present, and her office was closed at the time.

Hadden has faced criticism following remarks made on "Chicago Live," where she suggested the 18-year-old victim, Sheridan Gorman, may have been "in the wrong place at the wrong time" and could have unintentionally startled the suspect.

Gorman was shot and killed near Loyola University’s campus while walking with friends. Authorities say a suspect is now in custody, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement reports the individual is in the country illegally.

The case has since become part of a broader political debate surrounding immigration and Chicago’s sanctuary city policies.

Despite the absence of a formal protest, a small group of fathers gathered outside the office holding posters with Gorman’s image. They said they were not there to make a political statement, but to show support for the victim’s family.

"Just a gut punch… that could be us as fathers," Terry Koakly said. Adding that his daughters had considered attending Loyola, calling the situation deeply personal.

In a public statement issued earlier this week, Hadden said her comments were taken out of context.

"My comments were never intended to blame the victim or to imply that Sheridan should not have been out enjoying the park or that it was her fault that she was shot," the statement read.

Hadden’s office said it closed after receiving what it described as an overwhelming number of threats.