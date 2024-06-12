3 Ogle County deputies shot, wounded in Dixon standoff; suspect also injured

Three Ogle County sheriff's deputies are hospitalized after being shot at a home in Dixon Wednesday morning. The suspect was also wounded.

The incident began around 8:39 a.m. after family members notified the authorities about their relative at a home in the 400 block of Wild Rice Lane, who was reportedly threatening homicide and suicide.

An emergency response team was activated and at 9:18 a.m., eighteen minutes after deputies arrived, SWAT was also called to the scene.

Authorities tried to reach the suspect several times through his cellphone, but they received no answer. They also tried to make contact with him outside the home but were unsuccessful.

At 11:51 a.m., due to the lack of communication with the suspect, authorities decided to enter the home.

Immediately after going inside the home, three deputies were struck by gunfire and injured. The suspect was also shot, according to officials.

All three deputies and the suspect were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. All are expected to survive and are in good condition.

The suspect hasn't been identified and his charges haven't been released.

Multiple agencies assisted in the response and there is no current threat to the public.

Illinois State Police is leading the investigation and more information will be released in the days ahead.