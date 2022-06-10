Palos Heights man charged with possessing child pornography

article

A Palos Heights man was arrested this week for possessing child pornography.

Bishop Lopez, 23, is charged with possession of child pornography involving children depicted under 13 years of age.

In April 2022, Orland Park investigators received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children, regarding possible possession of child pornography.

The tip was investigated by Orland Park police because it originally appeared the images were downloaded from an Orland Park residence.

During the investigation, investigators identified Lopez, who lives in Palos Heights, as a suspect in this case.

On Tuesday, investigators made contact with Lopez and located evidence of child pornography.

Lopez was taken into custody.

Investigators also obtained search warrants for other electronic devices belonging to Lopez, and allegedly recovered numerous videos and images of child pornography.

Bond was set Thursday for Lopez at $250,000.