Passenger posts video of 'mostly empty' flight to Orlando amid coronavirus

A passenger traveling from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Orlando, Florida, shared footage of an almost empty Delta Airlines flight on March 9 as the spread of the new coronavirus led to airlines across the globe suspending flights or modifiying services.

"This does not happen very much anymore. Flight to Orlando mostly empty. Over 100 seats unused," Twitter user @workingitoutnow

posted.

Delta announced it would waive fees for changes to bookings between March 1 and March 31 to accommodate people making changes to their travel plans as a result of the outbreak.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended postponing travel to areas under Warning Level 3, but has not grounded domestic US flights.

