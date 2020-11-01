Peaceful protest at Northwestern University after clash with police

A peaceful protest was held at Northwestern University on Sunday, after police and protesters clashed on Saturday.

Some of Saturday's 150 protesters were students pushing to defund police. Police said they broke windows, spraypainted graffiti, and threw rocks and bricks at officers.

Police used pepper spray and at least one person was arrested.

On Sunday, windows were boarded up

In a letter, Evanston's mayor said that protesters are not helping their cause by putting officers safety at risk.

A peaceful protest was held on campus on Sunday. No cameras were allowed to film it.

