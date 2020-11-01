Expand / Collapse search

Peaceful protest at Northwestern University after clash with police

By Nate Rodgers
Published 
Evanston
FOX 32 Chicago

Peaceful protest in Evanston follows Saturday night clash with police

There was a peaceful protest in Evanston on Saturday after protesters clashed with police near the Northwestern University campus.

EVANSTON, Ill. - A peaceful protest was held at Northwestern University on Sunday, after police and protesters clashed on Saturday.

Some of Saturday's 150 protesters were students pushing to defund police. Police said they broke windows, spraypainted graffiti, and threw rocks and bricks at officers.

Police used pepper spray and at least one person was arrested.

On Sunday, windows were boarded up

In a letter, Evanston's mayor said that protesters are not helping their cause by putting officers safety at risk.

A peaceful protest was held on campus on Sunday. No cameras were allowed to film it.
 