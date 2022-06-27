Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for 3 people in weekend attack on CTA bus in West Garfield Park that killed teen, wounded man

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

After man is shot dead on CTA bus, Chicago Transit Authority union leader says operators have 'had enough'

The man was shot dead on a bus in Garfield Park by two men who had gotten on the bus at Pulaski and Jackson and pulled out guns as they walked to the back. Another man was wounded.

CHICAGO - Chicago police said Monday they are searching for three people in a weekend attack on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park that killed a teen and wounded a man.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday when the three boarded the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road armed with an assault-style rifle and a handgun, according to police.

The person with the handgun started firing, hitting a 17-year-old boy in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention, police said.

The attackers jumped off the bus and ran down an alley, police said. Two shell casings were recovered from the bus.