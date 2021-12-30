Pritzker announces guidance to protect transgender, nonbinary, non-conforming students

New guidance was announced Thursday for non-discrimination efforts to protect transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming students under the Illinois Human Rights Act.

According to a news release, the guidance document was created based on a recommendation from the Affirming and Inclusive Schools Task Force. Now, school districts students and their families will have a resource to better understand the protections afforded by the Act that ensure welcoming, safe, supportive and inclusive school environments for all.

"Ensuring every Illinois student has access to a safe, validating learning environment where they can be their true self is a top priority for my administration," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This guidance from the Illinois Department of Human Rights will provide students, caregivers, and educators another tool to ensure classrooms are welcoming, affirming, and inclusive for all students."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

According to the release, nationally, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth report being subject to discrimination due to their gender identity, and transgender students who experience a hostile school climate are 41% more likely to attempt suicide.

"Illinois schools must be safe, affirming environments for all students," said IDHR Director Jim Bennett. "The guidance is intended for school districts, students and their families and caregivers, to better understand their rights and responsibilities under the Act. Today’s issuance of guidance helps schools create safe, supportive environments for transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming students to learn and be their true selves."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

Advertisement

IDHR is encouraging every school district to strengthen its policies, procedures, and practices relating to support for these students. Any Illinoisan, including minors, who believes they’ve been a victim of discrimination based on their gender identity, or any protected class under the Act, should file a charge. Charges may be filed online at Illinois.gov/DHR or by calling 312.814.6200.