Ride share drivers tased, carjacked an hour apart on Northwest and West sides

Two ride share drivers were tased and carjacked roughly an hour apart Monday night in the Logan Square and East Garfield Park neighborhoods.

A 56-year-old man working as a ride share driver was tased multiple times by two male attackers at 9:57 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Sawyer Avenue, police said.

The driver got out of the car, a black Toyota Highlander, which the attackers drove off southbound down Sawyer, police said.

The ride share driver was uninjured during the incident and refused treatment.

Another ride share driver was tased in the neck around 11:18 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Ohio Street, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Two male passengers got into his gray Toyota Camry before tasing him, police said.

The 37-year-old man exited the car and the attackers drove westbound on Ohio, police said.

The ride share driver suffered an abrasion on his neck but refused treatment.

Police have not said if the two carjackings are related.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Five and Area Four detectives investigate.