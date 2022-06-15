Shocking video shows gunmen shooting at driver on I-55

New video shows a terrifying shooting on Interstate 55 in which gunmen opened fire on a vehicle during morning rush hour last year.

Around 8:30 a.m. on February 24, 2021, Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired on southbound I-55 at Cicero Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims — a 46-year-old Chicago woman and 20-year-old Chicago man.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, a victim was traveling on the interstate when their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The newly released video appears to show a female driver coming to a stop behind another car on the interstate. Several individuals then get out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victim.

The victim was somehow able to drive away, according to the video, but the suspects followed her and continued to unload bullets into her back windshield.

It is unclear if anyone was ever arrested or charged in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.