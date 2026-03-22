6 people shot, including 2 children, near Illinois State University, police say

The Brief Six people, including two children, were shot near Illinois State University's campus early Sunday morning, police said. Each victim had non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the victims are ISU students, campus police said.



Six people were shot, including two children, near Illinois State University’s campus in downstate Normal, early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 700 block of Franklin Avenue in Normal around 2:40 p.m., according to local police.

All six victims had non-life-threatening injuries, Normal police said. The victims included two boys, two men and two women.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Illinois State University police said they helped respond to the shooting, but that it was not on campus. Two of the individuals injured were ISU students, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Normal Police Det. Kyle McComber at 309-433-3415 or at kmccomber@normalil.gov.