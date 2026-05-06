California man sentenced for $2M fraud targeting Glenview investor: prosecutors

The Brief A California man, Raymond Echavez Villamor, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after obtaining $2 million from a Glenview, Illinois resident by posing as an investment advisor. Prosecutors said he used the money for personal expenses, including vintage cars, and to repay other investors rather than making legitimate investments. He was sentenced to prison and ordered to repay the victim in full.



A California man has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison after allegedly swaddling $2 million from a Chicago suburb resident.

Raymond Echavez Villamor, 62, of Newport Beach, Calif., pleaded guilty last year to federal wire fraud.

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Villamor solicited and obtained a $2 million investment from a Glenview, Ill. resident over the course of six months in 2023. Villamor claimed to be an investment advisor and promised the victim that they would receive their money back, plus a substantial return. Prosecutors say Villamor actually used the money for personal expenses, including to buy vintage cars. He also allegedly used the money to pay back other investors.

What's next:

On Tuesday, Echavez Villamor was ordered to repay the victim in full and was sentenced to 30 days in prison.