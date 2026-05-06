Chicago weather: Cool, cloudy day with frost risk tonight

The Brief Cool and mostly cloudy today with highs in the 50s and a chance of frost tonight. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Warmer, sunny weather arrives Saturday before cooler temps and more rain chances return Sunday into next week.



Today is cool with mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be in the 50s. Tonight, there is a chance for frost with lows dropping to the 30s and 40s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs around 60. There is a chance for rain Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for rain again. The potential for rain is back on Friday.

Perfect weather will be here Saturday! We will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low 60s under partly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain returning on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 70. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday.