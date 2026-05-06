Missing Crete man found after smoking on CTA train leads to detention, sheriff says
CHICAGO - A man reported missing from Crete was found Monday night after being detained for smoking on a CTA train in Chicago, authorities said.
What we know:
According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the man was seen smoking on a CTA Red Line train at the 95th Street stop at 10:10 p.m. Monday, which is a violation of CTA rules.
He was detained for the violation, and officers later determined he had been reported missing in Crete and has a mental health condition that requires medication.
Crete police were notified that he had been located. He was transported to a local hospital for mental health treatment.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the man’s identity.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.