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Missing Crete man found after smoking on CTA train leads to detention, sheriff says

By Cody King
Published  May 6, 2026 2:57pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A man reported missing from Crete was found Monday night after being detained for smoking on a CTA Red Line train in Chicago.
    • Officers later determined he had been reported missing and has a mental health condition requiring medication.
    • He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his identity has not been released.

CHICAGO - A man reported missing from Crete was found Monday night after being detained for smoking on a CTA train in Chicago, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the man was seen smoking on a CTA Red Line train at the 95th Street stop at 10:10 p.m. Monday, which is a violation of CTA rules.

He was detained for the violation, and officers later determined he had been reported missing in Crete and has a mental health condition that requires medication.

Crete police were notified that he had been located. He was transported to a local hospital for mental health treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office. 

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