Missing Crete man found after smoking on CTA train leads to detention, sheriff says

The Brief A man reported missing from Crete was found Monday night after being detained for smoking on a CTA Red Line train in Chicago. Officers later determined he had been reported missing and has a mental health condition requiring medication. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his identity has not been released.



A man reported missing from Crete was found Monday night after being detained for smoking on a CTA train in Chicago, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the man was seen smoking on a CTA Red Line train at the 95th Street stop at 10:10 p.m. Monday, which is a violation of CTA rules.

He was detained for the violation, and officers later determined he had been reported missing in Crete and has a mental health condition that requires medication.

Crete police were notified that he had been located. He was transported to a local hospital for mental health treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s identity.