Chicago crime: Man shot, killed in NW Side drive-by, police say

The Brief A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by on Chicago's Northwest Side on Sunday morning. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later died.



A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the city’s Northwest Side on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Thomas Street in Humboldt Park around 8:48 a.m. for the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 29-year-old victim was walking outside when he was shot by an unidentified gunman who was traveling in a silver car, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in his torso. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

He later died.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the victim. Police did not give a description of the suspect vehicle.