Family members arrested after child found shot to death in Riverdale home

The Brief A child was found with a gunshot wound inside a Riverdale home Tuesday evening and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have launched a homicide investigation and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Three family members who were inside the residence at the time are in custody as detectives continue their investigation.



Three family members have been arrested after a child was found shot to death inside a Riverdale home on Tuesday evening.

Child killed in Riverdale

What we know:

Riverdale police were called to a residence in the 13900 block of South State Street around 6 p.m. for a report of a child shot.

When officers arrived, they found the juvenile victim inside the home. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but the child was pronounced dead.

The Riverdale Police Department secured the residence and began a homicide investigation. Detectives and crime scene investigators spent Tuesday evening processing evidence, conducting interviews and working to determine exactly what happened.

Authorities said three people who were inside the residence at the time of the shooting have been taken into custody. Police identified the individuals only as family members of the victim.

"The death of a child is among the most difficult and heartbreaking incidents law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and investigators can encounter. This tragedy has deeply affected everyone involved in the response," Riverdale Police Chief Mark Kozeluh said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age or identity of the child, nor have they disclosed what led to the shooting.