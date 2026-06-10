Chicago Fire, Recess team up for World Cup watch party experience

The Brief Chicago will not host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, but local venues are preparing large-scale watch parties. Chicago Fire FC is partnering with Recess in the West Loop to create a World Cup fan destination throughout the tournament. Organizers say reservations are already pouring in as fans look for places to experience the tournament together.



Chicago may not be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but local soccer fans will still have a place to celebrate.

Chicago Fire FC and Recess, a popular West Loop entertainment venue, are teaming up to transform the space into a soccer-focused destination for fans throughout the tournament. Organizers say the goal is to bring World Cup energy to Chicago with large watch parties, player appearances and special events.

What we know:

Recess plans to convert its venue into a World Cup viewing hub, complete with giant screens, soccer-themed events and opportunities for fans to connect with the Chicago Fire.

Toula Georgakopoulos said the venue is preparing for a major transformation.

"We're literally transforming this into a giant soccer celebration," Georgakopoulos said. "We're going to have 360 jumbotrons to be able to watch the game with the sound on."

The partnership will also include appearances by Chicago Fire players and coaches, giving fans opportunities for meet-and-greets.

Dan Moriarty with Chicago Fire FC said the club wants to capitalize on growing excitement around soccer in the United States.

"The World Cup happens once every four years. It hasn't been in the U.S. since 1994," Moriarty said. "It's happening at the perfect time for our club."

What they're saying:

Organizers say the watch parties are designed to give Chicagoans a World Cup experience even without games being played in the city.

"Well, it's a big deal because we don't have a live game here," Georgakopoulos said. "So this is the next best thing."

She said demand is already strong, with fans reserving tables and event spaces months before kickoff.

"In fact, we've had such a crazy amount of requests for tables and areas already for the big games," she said.

Moriarty said the events are about more than soccer.

"It's about celebrating the culture," he said, adding that the Fire plans to bring players, coaches and fans together throughout the tournament.

Dig deeper:

Chicago was not selected as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Still, soccer supporters across the city are expected to gather at bars, restaurants and fan zones to watch matches throughout the month-long tournament. Venues like Recess hope to create an atmosphere that feels as close as possible to being inside a stadium.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11th, and Recess says it plans to show every match.

Organizers say preparations are already underway, and if early reservation requests are any indication, Chicago soccer fans are ready for the world's biggest sporting event — even without a match being played in their city.