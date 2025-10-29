Sonya Massey murder trial: Former Illinois deputy found guilty in fatal shooting

The Brief A jury reached a verdict in the murder trial of former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson, accused of fatally shooting Sonya Massey in her home. Massey had called 911 to report a prowler before she was killed during an encounter that was captured on a deputy’s body camera. Reports say Grayson was found guilty of second-degree murder.



A former Illinois sheriff's deputy who shot Sonya Massey, a Black woman who had called 911 for help and was later killed in her home because of the way she was handling a pan of hot water, has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

The nine-woman, three-man jury began deliberating on Tuesday. The jury deliberated for around five hours on Wednesday before a verdict was reached.

The backstory:

Sean Grayson, 31, and another deputy answered Massey’s emergency call reporting a prowler outside the 36-year-old woman's Sangamon County home early on the morning of July 6, 2024. They entered the house and, spotting a pan of hot water on the stove, Grayson ordered it removed, according to the other deputy's body camera video, which was key evidence.

Sonya Massey and Sean Grayson | Provided

Grayson and Massey joked about how Grayson moved away as Massey moved the hot pan. Then, Massey said, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," Grayson yelled at her to drop the pot and threatened to shoot her. Massey apologized and ducked behind a counter.

"She makes it abundantly clear, ‘I want no part of this. Let this be done,’" Sangamon County First Assistant State's Attorney Mary Beth Rodgers said in her closing argument.

Defense attorney Daniel Fultz beseeched the jury to decide how Grayson felt in the moment, "not to sit back 15 months later and say, ‘This is what I would have done.’"

"It is true that she put the pot down. If it ended there, we wouldn't be here today, but for reasons we'll never know, she reacquired the pot, stood up and threw it in his direction," Fultz said. "Only at that time did he fire his weapon."

Big picture view:

Massey’s killing raised new questions about U.S. law enforcement shootings of Black people in their homes. The accompanying publicity, protests and legal action over the shooting prompted the judge to move the trial from Springfield, 200 miles southwest of Chicago, to Peoria, an hour’s drive north of the capital city.

What's next:

Grayson faces a possible prison term of four to 20 years, with eligibility for day-for-day good time, according to the Associated Press. That means his sentence could be reduced by half if he maintains good behavior while incarcerated.

Alternatively, he could receive probation and avoid serving time in prison altogether.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29.