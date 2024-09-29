Multiple people in custody following deadly shooting in Streamwood

A man was killed in a shooting in Streamwood Sunday morning, according to police.

The Streamwood Police Department responded to the 300 block of Cedar Circle at 2:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 24-year-old man from Elgin who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Multiple people were taken into custody. Streamwood police said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public. No further information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700 or leave a message on the Streamwood Police Department Confidential Tipline at 630-736-3719.