String of garage burglaries reported in Back of the Yards

Chicago police are warning residents in Back of the Yards about a string of garage burglaries that occurred in February and March.

In each incident, the offender gained entry into a garage and took property from within.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

5400 block of South Honore Street on Feb. 28 at 10:52 a.m.

4800 block of South Marshfield Avenue between the dates of March 2 and March 3 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

1400 block of West 50th Street on March 4 at 7:30 a.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.