Suburban man charged in Chicago shooting that wounded bystander, police say

The Brief A Franklin Park man was arrested shortly after a shooting Tuesday in Humboldt Park. A 46-year-old bystander was struck by the gunfire in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The suspected shooter, Melique Cannon, was taken into custody in Maywood.



A suburban man was arrested about an hour after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side that seriously injured a 46-year-old man, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said 23-year-old Melique Cannon, of Franklin Park, was taken into custody around 3:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South 10th Avenue in Maywood.

Melique Cannon | CPD

Cannon was identified as the person who shot and injured a 46-year-old man just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, CPD reported.

According to police, Cannon approached the area in a Hyundai sedan, pulled out a gun and fired toward another man.

The 46-year-old victim, who was standing nearby, was hit by the gunfire. He suffered multiple wounds to the groin and was taken to Humboldt Park Health in fair condition.

Police said Cannon was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Cannon allegedly opened fire.

What's next:

He is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.