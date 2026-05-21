Chicago man charged in shooting during West Side armed robbery, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old Chicago man was arrested three days after allegedly shooting a 55-year-old man during an armed robbery on the West Side. The victim was shot in the leg in an alley in the 3500 block of West Van Buren Street. The suspect, Joshua Rivera, faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.



A Chicago man has been charged after police say he shot and seriously injured another man during an armed robbery on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Joshua Rivera, 35, was arrested Tuesday at about 5:52 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Grand Avenue in West Town, according to CPD.

Joshua Rivera | CPD

Police said Rivera was identified as the person who shot a 55-year-old man during an armed robbery Saturday in the 3500 block of West Van Buren Street in Fifth City.

The victim was in an alley around 2:04 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg by Rivera, police reported. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Rivera is charged with:

One felony count of attempted first-degree murder

One felony count of possession of a controlled substance

Four misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer

One misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property under $500

What's next:

Rivera is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.