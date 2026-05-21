Chicago man charged in shooting during West Side armed robbery, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after police say he shot and seriously injured another man during an armed robbery on the city’s West Side.
What we know:
Joshua Rivera, 35, was arrested Tuesday at about 5:52 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Grand Avenue in West Town, according to CPD.
Joshua Rivera | CPD
Police said Rivera was identified as the person who shot a 55-year-old man during an armed robbery Saturday in the 3500 block of West Van Buren Street in Fifth City.
The victim was in an alley around 2:04 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg by Rivera, police reported. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
Rivera is charged with:
- One felony count of attempted first-degree murder
- One felony count of possession of a controlled substance
- Four misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer
- One misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property under $500
What's next:
Rivera is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.