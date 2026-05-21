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Chicago man charged in shooting during West Side armed robbery, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 21, 2026 5:45 AM CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 35-year-old Chicago man was arrested three days after allegedly shooting a 55-year-old man during an armed robbery on the West Side.
    • The victim was shot in the leg in an alley in the 3500 block of West Van Buren Street.
    • The suspect, Joshua Rivera, faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after police say he shot and seriously injured another man during an armed robbery on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Joshua Rivera, 35, was arrested Tuesday at about 5:52 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Grand Avenue in West Town, according to CPD.

Joshua Rivera | CPD

Police said Rivera was identified as the person who shot a 55-year-old man during an armed robbery Saturday in the 3500 block of West Van Buren Street in Fifth City.

The victim was in an alley around 2:04 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg by Rivera, police reported. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Rivera is charged with:

  • One felony count of attempted first-degree murder
  • One felony count of possession of a controlled substance
  • Four misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer
  • One misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property under $500

What's next:

Rivera is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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