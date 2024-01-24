Suburban man charged in armed robbery on Chicago's NW Side: police

A 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery on Chicago's Northwest last month.

Derrick Bearden, of Cicero, was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a man in the 2600 block of North Kildare Avenue on Dec. 1, 2023.

Police say Bearden robbed the 47-year-old victim at gunpoint at approximately 12:09 p.m.

Derrick Bearden (CPD)

He was charged with one count of robbery – armed with a firearm. Bearden was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.