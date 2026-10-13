Surveillance video captures shootout behind Pilsen taco restaurant

The Brief Surveillance video shows two groups appearing to exchange gunfire behind a taco restaurant in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. At least 30 shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10 near 18th and Ada streets, according to the restaurant’s owner. Chicago police have not released details, though business owners said officers sought surveillance video from the area.



A shootout in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood was captured on surveillance video, showing two groups appearing to fire shots at each other behind a taco restaurant.

Pilsen shootout caught on camera

The backstory:

At least 30 shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10 near 18th and Ada streets, according to Ventura Orozco, owner of Quesabirria Jalisco Tacos.

Orozco said the restaurant had closed for the day, but some employees were still outside when the gunfire erupted.

"My staff was having a couple beers out front. It was about an hour after closing," Orozco said. "It’s crazy, people always say you want the best food you gotta dodge bullets."

Orozco said he does not blame any one politician or alderperson for the violence, describing it as a broader problem facing Chicago.

The surveillance video shows two groups appearing to exchange gunfire. At one point, someone can be heard yelling, "What y’all is?"

The shooting happened just steps from several businesses that were open and serving customers, raising concerns among business owners about safety in the neighborhood.

Orozco said incidents like this have become an unfortunate reality for businesses in the city.

What's next:

Chicago police have not responded to multiple requests for information about the shooting.

Several business owners said officers came to the area seeking surveillance footage. Police have not confirmed details of the investigation.