Suspect sought after elderly man attacked at Chicago CTA station
CHICAGO - Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking an 82-year-old at a CTA station in Chicago's South Loop.
What we know:
The incident happened around 11:59 a.m. Monday in the first block of East Roosevelt Road.
Police said the suspect — described as a Black man wearing a black Aeropostale sweater, black pants and black-and-white gym shoes — attacked the elderly man on the stairs of a CTA platform.
Suspect in CTA battery | CPD
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what, if anything, led to the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK191250.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.