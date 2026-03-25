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Suspect sought after elderly man attacked at Chicago CTA station

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 25, 2026 8:08am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Police say an elderly man was attacked at a South Loop CTA station.
    • The incident happened late Monday morning on East Roosevelt Road.
    • Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

CHICAGO - Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking an 82-year-old at a CTA station in Chicago's South Loop.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:59 a.m. Monday in the first block of East Roosevelt Road.

Police said the suspect — described as a Black man wearing a black Aeropostale sweater, black pants and black-and-white gym shoes — attacked the elderly man on the stairs of a CTA platform.

Suspect in CTA battery | CPD

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what, if anything, led to the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK191250.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetySouth LoopNews