Suspect sought after elderly man attacked at Chicago CTA station

The Brief Police say an elderly man was attacked at a South Loop CTA station. The incident happened late Monday morning on East Roosevelt Road. Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.



Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking an 82-year-old at a CTA station in Chicago's South Loop.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:59 a.m. Monday in the first block of East Roosevelt Road.

Police said the suspect — described as a Black man wearing a black Aeropostale sweater, black pants and black-and-white gym shoes — attacked the elderly man on the stairs of a CTA platform.

Suspect in CTA battery | CPD

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what, if anything, led to the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK191250.