Suspect sought in Oswego home invasion, sexual assault

article

A suspect is on the run in Oswego after he allegedly forced his way into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened at 10:16 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 0-300 block of South Adams.

A woman at the home told Oswego police a man went into her home and sexually assaulted her. However, he left before officers arrived.

Despite a search of the area, the suspect was not located.

The suspect's name hasn't been released, but he is described as having a medium build with dark hair with a full beard. He was wearing shoes, long shorts, a jacket and a baseball cap at the time of the crime.

Police believe he went into the home through an unlocked door.

The man reportedly drove a red vehicle as well.

Anyone with more information on the suspect, his vehicle or the incident is urged to contact Oswego PD at 630-330-3435 or the Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.