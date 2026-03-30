Lilly Bova: 16-year-old Glenbrook South student fatally shot; person of interest sought

The Brief A 16-year-old Glenbrook South student, Lilly Bova, was fatally shot Saturday morning in unincorporated Glenview. She was found with a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead at a Park Ridge hospital. Authorities are investigating and searching for a person of interest, with few details released.



A 16-year-old Glenbrook South High School student was fatally shot Saturday at her home in unincorporated Glenview, and authorities are searching for a person of interest.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Salem Walk, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found the girl, identified as Lilly Bova, with a gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead.

Pictured is Lilly Bova, 16. (Legal Help Firm)

Detectives are searching for a person of interest in connection with the killing, the sheriff’s office said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

Bova was a sophomore at Glenbrook South High School.

Principal Barbara Georges notified families of Bova’s death in a letter and outlined support services for students.

"Dear Glenbrook South High School Community,

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the loss of sophomore Lilly Bova, who tragically died on Saturday, March 28, while at home. We are keeping her family in our thoughts and respecting their need for privacy as they grieve this unimaginable loss.

"Though Lilly was a quiet spirit, her teachers and those who knew her best said she loved deeply and was bright, positive and mature beyond her years. Her kind-hearted and optimistic nature will be sorely missed.

"We know that processing a sudden loss is deeply painful and incredibly difficult. Your student may experience a wide range of emotions in the coming days, including shock, sadness, or confusion. We encourage you to reassure them that whatever they are feeling right now is completely normal, and that we are here to support them and one another.

"Please know that our student services team is fully available to support our students. Throughout the day on Monday, counselors and social workers will be present in the Student Services Department and the Glenbrook School Health Center for anyone who needs a safe space to talk or simply just to be.

"We want to partner with you in supporting your student. The National Association of School Psychologists provides guidance for parents and guardians to have conversations with their students and support them as they navigate the loss of a classmate. Additionally, we are fortunate to partner with excellent counseling centers in our community that are available to students and families. A complete list of these community resources can be found on our website.

"Grief can sometimes resurface past pain. If your family has recently experienced a loss or similar hardship, this news may feel especially heavy. Please do not hesitate to reach out to your student's counselor so we can wrap the right care and support around them right now.

"Students may also access the following support resources:

Safe2HelpIL is a 24/7 program that enables students to report concerns about school safety using a free app, text/phone, or website in a confidential environment. Students can access this hotline in the following ways:

Call: 844-4-SAFEIL

Text: SAFE2 (72332)

Email: HELP@Safe2HelpIL.com

TextForHelp: text " GBS HELP" and a message to 844-823-5323 to be connected to a licensed therapist.

Titan Concern Form: Students may submit anonymous communication to Glenbrook South High School regarding their safety or that of others.

"As the Cook County Sheriff’s Department continues its investigation, we are holding our entire community close and will navigate this difficult time together.

"Sincerely, Dr. Barbara Georges"

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County Sheriff’s Police detectives at 708-865-4896.

The investigation is ongoing.