Round Lake Beach man charged in $100K Antioch business burglary: police

The Brief Antioch police say Quinn M. Cahill, 28, of Round Lake Beach, stole a safe containing more than $100,000 after breaking into a business on Route 59 on Nov. 27, 2025. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Cahill smashing the business’s glass doors around 5 a.m., stealing the safe, and fleeing the scene. Cahill faces felony charges for theft over $100,000, burglary, and criminal property damage; police credited months of investigative work for the arrest.



A Round Lake Beach man has been charged after stealing over $100,000 from an Antioch business, according to police.

On Nov. 27, 2025, police responded to the 900 block of Route 59 for a report of a burglary around 8:00 a.m. Officers met with the business owner who reported that an unknown suspect had broken into the business by smashing the glass doors.

Surveillance videos showed that the crime happened around 5 a.m. that morning. The video shows the suspect stealing a safe that contained over $100,000 before fleeing the scene.

Police identified Quinn M. Cahill, 28, of Round Lake Beach, as the suspect. Cahill has been charged with one felony count of theft over $100,000, one felony count of burglary, and one felony count of criminal property damage.

Quinn M. Cahill, 28, of Round Lake Beach

What they're saying:

"This arrest is the result of months of persistent investigative work by our detectives and officers. I want to especially commend our detectives for their outstanding efforts in investigating this case, identifying the offender, and safely taking him into custody, Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said. "Their work not only solved this crime, but removed the offender from our community. We will use every available tool at our disposal to help prevent crimes like this from happening, and when they do occur, we will follow the evidence, identify those responsible, and use every lawful means available to hold them accountable to the fullest extent possible."