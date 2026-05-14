Rockford man sentenced after setting fire to his restaurant for insurance payout: prosecutors

The Brief Rockford restaurant owner James Purifoy, 51, was sentenced to 5½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal arson charge tied to a 2023 fire at his business, 15th and Chris. Prosecutors said Purifoy set the fire, left before first responders arrived to avoid suspicion, and later gave false statements that obstructed the investigation. Authorities said Purifoy also filed a fraudulent insurance claim and received more than $305,000 in payouts following the fire.



A Rockford restaurant owner accused of burning down his own business and filing a fraudulent insurance claim has been sentenced to 5½ years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

James Purifoy, 51, started a fire inside the 15th and Chris restaurant at 201 15th Ave. on Jan. 22, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Purifoy left the area before Rockford police and fire crews arrived in an effort to hide his involvement. He later admitted to obstructing the investigation by providing false statements to authorities.

Purifoy also filed a fraudulent insurance claim and received a payout of $305,400, prosecutors said.

In January, Purifoy pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge. A federal judge sentenced him Wednesday during a hearing in U.S. District Court.

What they're saying:

"Arson is a seriously dangerous crime that can have devastating consequences," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus wrote in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "An intentionally set fire unnecessarily risks the lives of bystanders and first responders. Others who engage in reckless and deceitful behavior must be on notice that they will be held accountable."