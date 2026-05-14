Veteran Chicago Fire Department member dies during training exercise, officials say

A member of the Chicago Fire Department died Thursday while participating in a training exercise, according to the department.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 6600 block of N. Kedzie.

The Chicago Fire Department said in a social media post that the member served with the department for 30 years.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th Ward) shared in a statement that the member that died was identified as engineer Steven Decker.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that a 30-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department passed away today during a training exercise in our community. Engineer Steven Decker of our local Engine 71 lost his life in service to our city. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"Engineer Decker served the Chicago Fire Department with honor and dedication since 1997, spending nearly three decades protecting others. This is a devastating loss to Engine 71 and to all of the brave men and women of the Chicago Fire Department. On behalf of the 50th Ward, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and fellow first responders.

"Every day, firefighters put themselves in harm’s way to protect our city. Their courage, dedication, and service do not go unnoticed. Please join me in keeping Engineer Decker’s family and all who knew and served alongside him in your thoughts and prayers," Silverstein said.

What we don't know:

Further details on the training exercise and what caused the member's death haven't been released.

FOX Chicago has reached out to the fire department for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.