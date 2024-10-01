Suspects wanted after passengers attacked, robbed on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police are searching for suspects involved in the assault and robbery of passengers on a Red Line train last month.

The incident occurred on Sept. 7 around 9 p.m., when multiple attackers beat, kicked and robbed victims as the train neared the 47th Street Station, according to police.

The suspects, pictured above, are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4447.