Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to North Side grade school

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a North Side school Wednesday after students alerted school staff that the boy was armed.

Chicago police say the teen was arrested in the 4400 block of North Beacon at Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Center in Sheridan Park.

The school teaches Pre-K through 8th grade students.

The offender is being charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of threatening a school building or person and was issued a citation for having a high capacity magazine and metal piercing bullet.

The offender was not named and police did not say what time the arrest happened.

The school sent a letter to parents Wednesday saying no students or staff were injured and there will be additional security measures in place the rest of the week.

No additional information is available.