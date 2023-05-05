Teen charged in Jefferson Park shooting

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The teen is accused of shooting another 17-year-old on April 13 as he was getting out of a vehicle around 5:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Higgins Avenue, according to police.

The victim was struck in the back of the leg and refused medical attention, police said.

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 5100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.