A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was shot at by two gunmen around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Malden Avenue, according to CPD.

The victim was struck once in the chest and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.