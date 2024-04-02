The best places to live in the US for 2024, according to report

article

The 2024 list of best places to live in the United States is out, at least according to one company that ranks and reviews neighborhoods , schools and workplaces.

Niche released its annual list of the best neighborhoods in March. The company also broke down the best cities to live in based on the cost of living, crime, schools, housing costs and more.

The top 10 best cities to live, according to Niche, include:

Naperville, Ill. The Woodlands, Texas Cambridge, Mass. Arlington, Va. Plano, Texas Irvine, Calif. Columbia, Md. Overland Park, Kan. Ann Arbor, Mich. Bellevue, Wash.

Niche gathers data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in addition to millions of resident reviews to create its annual rankings.

"Choosing where to live is no small task," said Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche. "We know that people consider far more than just affordability when deciding where to call home, from neighborhood diversity and weather conditions to career opportunities and the quality of the schools. There’s no one-size-fits-all formula. Our rankings have always aspired to give families, homebuyers, professionals and retirees the data and insights they need to reliably and confidently discover their next place to live."

Top 20 best places to live

To see the complete list of the over 18,000 best places to live in the U.S. according to Niche, click here.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.