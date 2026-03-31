Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Shane Gillis, White Sox games and more

Spring is in full swing in Chicago, with Easter egg hunts, flower shows and family-friendly events happening across the city this week.

Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago April 3-5.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

April 3: Poison the Well at Concord Music Hall

April 3: Machine Girl at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 3: Ashnikko at Aragon Ballroom

April 3: Miss Bashful at Outset

April 4: Freddie Dredd at House of Blues Chicago

April 4: Drain at Concord Music Hall

April 4: The Last Dinner Party at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 4: Amplified Alpine at Aragon Ballroom

April 5: World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Chicago

Multiple dates: Lily Allen at the Auditorium

Multiple dates: Eddie 9V at Garcia’s Chicago

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

April 4: Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

April 4: Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC

April 5: Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays

April 5: Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns

What theatre and comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Hamilton

The Wiz

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Shane Gillis

Lil Rel Howery

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Theater of the Mind

Things to do in Chicago April 3-5

The Lincoln Park Conservatory’s "Jewel of Spring" flower show features vibrant seasonal blooms, including tulips, orchids and towering echium plants. The exhibit is open Wednesday through Sunday with free admission, but reservations are required.

Families can celebrate spring with a free Easter egg hunt at Gallagher Way on April 4. Children must be registered in advance to participate.

Lincoln Park Zoo hosts its annual Spring Egg-Stravaganza with live entertainment and family-friendly activities on April 4. Tickets are $25 and include access to games, rides and seasonal programming.

The UpNext Windy City Hoops Invitation brings elite youth basketball talent to Fosco Park for a high-energy showcase. The event features competitive matchups, a live DJ and free activations.