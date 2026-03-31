Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Shane Gillis, White Sox games and more
CHICAGO - Spring is in full swing in Chicago, with Easter egg hunts, flower shows and family-friendly events happening across the city this week.
Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago April 3-5.
What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?
April 3: Poison the Well at Concord Music Hall
April 3: Machine Girl at The Salt Shed Indoors
April 3: Ashnikko at Aragon Ballroom
April 3: Miss Bashful at Outset
April 4: Freddie Dredd at House of Blues Chicago
April 4: Drain at Concord Music Hall
April 4: The Last Dinner Party at The Salt Shed Indoors
April 4: Amplified Alpine at Aragon Ballroom
April 5: World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Chicago
Multiple dates: Lily Allen at the Auditorium
Multiple dates: Eddie 9V at Garcia’s Chicago
What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?
April 4: Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays
April 4: Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC
April 5: Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays
April 5: Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
What theatre and comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?
Things to do in Chicago April 3-5
Lincoln Park Conservatory Spring Flower Show
The Lincoln Park Conservatory’s "Jewel of Spring" flower show features vibrant seasonal blooms, including tulips, orchids and towering echium plants. The exhibit is open Wednesday through Sunday with free admission, but reservations are required.
Gallagher Way Easter Egg Hunt
Families can celebrate spring with a free Easter egg hunt at Gallagher Way on April 4. Children must be registered in advance to participate.
Lincoln Park Zoo Spring Egg-Stravaganza
Lincoln Park Zoo hosts its annual Spring Egg-Stravaganza with live entertainment and family-friendly activities on April 4. Tickets are $25 and include access to games, rides and seasonal programming.
UpNext Windy City Hoops Invitational
The UpNext Windy City Hoops Invitation brings elite youth basketball talent to Fosco Park for a high-energy showcase. The event features competitive matchups, a live DJ and free activations.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.