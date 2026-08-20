Thousands without power again after brief restoration in Schererville

The Brief Roughly 9,000 NIPSCO customers in Schererville lost power Thursday afternoon. The outage came shortly after some residents regained power following severe storms in northwest Indiana. NIPSCO has not yet provided a cause for the latest outage.



Thousands of customers in Schererville were without power again Thursday after some residents said their electricity had only been restored for a few hours.

Another power outage in Schererville

The backstory:

NIPSCO said crews were called to U.S. Highway 41 around 1:45 p.m. to assist fire crews following a power outage. At one point, the utility reported roughly 9,000 customers without power.

The latest outage comes after days of cleanup and widespread power problems following severe storms that moved through northwest Indiana.

Residents who had just gotten their electricity back said the latest outage was especially frustrating.

"About 1:45 I went home, the lights flickered and gone again. Oh no … here we go again," Jeanine Peters said. "I just feel for all the people who got rid of their generators and all the businesses that just restocked and now they have to throw food away probably."

Dan Mansueto said he was concerned about keeping his sump pump running if the outage lasted longer than expected.

"The power went off at 1:45 today and I have a battery pack which is good for 20 hours," Mansueto said. "My concern is, do I go buy another battery for my sump pump?"

Mansueto said he was considering buying another battery in case the outage continued.

What's next:

NIPSCO has not yet provided a cause for the latest outage.

The Schererville Fire Department also was contacted for additional information about its response. A response was not immediately available.