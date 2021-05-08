Three fishermen kill themselves igniting explosive black powder in hole along river

Three men who died after apparently igniting an explosive powder near northern Illinois' Starved Rock State Park appeared to have been fishing along a river before the blast killed them.

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch says the black powder was ignited Thursday evening in a hole along the Illinois River.

He says there was no device involved in the deadly explosion, although black powder can be used to make fireworks.

Ploch tells the Chicago Sun-Times the men suffered "pretty extensive injuries," and autopsies were planned. He says their names were not expected to be released until the middle of next week.