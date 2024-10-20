Three hospitalized after shooting near United Center, police say

The Brief Three people were shot near the United Center; two are in critical condition, according to Chicago police. The victims, all males ages 15, 18, and 19, were taken to Stroger Hospital; the 15-year-old is in good condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



Three people are hospitalized, two in critical condition, after a shooting near the United Center, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of N. Wolcott.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited but three people, all male, were struck by the gunfire and taken to Stroger Hospital, according to CPD.

One of the victims, 15, was shot in the hand and had a graze wound in the abdomen. He is in good condition, police said.

An 18-year-old was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. A third victim, 19, was shot in the rib area and is also in critical condition, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.