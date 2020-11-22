Three men wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

Three men were wounded in a shooting Sunday near the border of Homan Square and Lawndale on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road when a green KIA Soul drove by and someone inside unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 53-year-old was struck in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Another man, 22, was shot in the abdomen and the third man, 38, was struck multiple times.

The men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

