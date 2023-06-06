Tips on caring for your lawn during a drought

Gardens and lawns are feeling the effect of this drought.

Experts advise that if your lawn has been there two years or longer, you should water it deeply and less frequently, meaning 30 to 45 minutes three times a week.

If it's already gone beige, that means it's dormant.

"If your lawn has been, or any plants for that matter, have been in the landscape for a couple of years, they're already established, they have a deep root system. So if it does get a little brown over this stretch, that's ok, it will bounce back," said Eric Braun, Senior Landscape Architect at Chalet Nursery.

Braun says if your lawn was recently seeded, you need to be on top of watering it.