2 semi-trucks crash on Route 41 in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - A crash involving two semi-trucks caused traffic problems early Thursday morning in Chicago's north suburbs.
North Chicago crash
What we know:
The crash happened near Route 41 and Martin Luther King Drive in North Chicago.
Video from the scene shows one semi rear-ended the other, leaving the trucks significantly damaged.
One person was reportedly hurt and taken to a hospital. Additional information about their condition was not immediately available.
Crews were still working to clean up the scene and remove the semis as of 7 a.m. Drivers traveling through the area should be prepared for possible delays
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused the crash or how long the cleanup would take.
The Source: The information in this story came from video and witnesses at the scene.