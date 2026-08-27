2 semi-trucks crash on Route 41 in North Chicago

The Brief Two semi-trucks crashed early Thursday near Route 41 and Martin Luther King Drive in North Chicago. Video from the scene shows one semi rear-ended the other. One person was hurt and taken to a hospital, while cleanup continued into the morning commute.



A crash involving two semi-trucks caused traffic problems early Thursday morning in Chicago's north suburbs.

North Chicago crash

What we know:

The crash happened near Route 41 and Martin Luther King Drive in North Chicago.

Video from the scene shows one semi rear-ended the other, leaving the trucks significantly damaged.

One person was reportedly hurt and taken to a hospital. Additional information about their condition was not immediately available.

Crews were still working to clean up the scene and remove the semis as of 7 a.m. Drivers traveling through the area should be prepared for possible delays

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash or how long the cleanup would take.