Tulsa, Oklahoma looking to pay prospective residents $10,000 to move there and work remotely

While Tulsa, Oklahoma was once known as the “oil capital of the world,” and the birthplace of the iconic 90s pop group Hanson, there’s an even greater reason to seek fame and fortune in Oklahoma’s second largest city — $10,000 cash.

A program known as Tulsa Remote is seeking to enhance its workforce with an influx of eager and driven remote workers from across the nation.

If you have the bandwidth to work anywhere, and you’re willing to relocate to the city that boasts one of America’s largest collections of Art Deco architecture, Tulsa might be the city for you.

Qualified applicants must be at least 18 years old, be able to move to Tulsa within six months, be eligible to work in the United States and have full-time remote employment or be self-employed outside Tulsa County.

FILE - A photo of the Tulsa, Oklahoma skyline at sunrise.

The $10,000 cash award will be given in installments with some extra money upfront to help pay for moving expenses, as well as a monthly stipend and the remainder at the end of the first year.

But that’s not all: You could even get free desk space at one of Tulsa’s hottest and most dynamic co-working spaces in the downtown area, “36 Degrees North.”

The program also brags about the city’s cheap cost of living, adding that they have curated the best local apartments that Tulsa has to offer. With rent comparatively low to the rest of the country, with the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment costing $887 per month, that $10,000 should go a long way.

If you haven't already booked your one-way ticket, consider the beautiful parks, entertainment venues, nightlife and food the city has to offer, according to statessymbolsusa.org.

“With festivals, races and celebrations happening throughout the year, you'll struggle to find a weekend with nothing to do,” said the program's website.

Applications for Tulsa’s newest residents are opening soon, so be sure to join the program’s mailing list to find out when exactly you can apply.