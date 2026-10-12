Woman reportedly sexually assaulted during Chicago frat party, police say

The Brief A woman reported being sexually assaulted at a University of Chicago fraternity house party early Sunday. Police said an unidentified suspect fled after someone intervened. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.



A 21-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted during a fraternity party over the weekend, prompting an investigation by Chicago police.

UChicago fraternity party sex assault

The woman, who is not affiliated with the University of Chicago, reported the sexual assault around 1:50 a.m. Sunday at a fraternity house in the 5600 block of South University Avenue in Hyde Park, according to information shared by the school.

Someone intervened during the incident, and the suspect fled the house, police said.

The woman went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she received care. University of Chicago police immediately contacted the Chicago Police Department.

A review of nearby surveillance cameras showed someone matching the suspect’s description running from the house, according to the university.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-7 South Asian man with a dark complexion, short hair on the sides and longer, curly hair on top. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging pants and white shoes.

What they're saying:

"This is deeply concerning for the University community," university officials said in a press release.

"The safety and well-being of our students and all who come to our community is our highest priority. Many people at the University are working to support the victim and assist CPD in its response.

"While fraternities are not Recognized Student Organizations at UChicago and thus have no formal affiliation with the University, all University students are subject to University policies and disciplinary procedures.

"The University remains committed to addressing sexual misconduct cases that occur, to imposing disciplinary consequences as warranted, and to continually improving efforts to prevent sexual misconduct."

AEPi also released a statement.

"Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) Headquarters became aware of this incident this afternoon (Sunday, October 11, 2026) and has been working with chapter leadership since that time.

"The chapter is working cooperatively with the university administration and local law enforcement on its investigations. Pending the results of that investigation, the chapter has been told to not hold any events or programs.

"As a Jewish fraternity, one of the values of our teachings we hold most important is that all human beings are fashioned B’tselm Elohim, in the image of G-d. Therefore, it is wrong to treat anyone without dignity, no matter their gender, race, sexual orientation or religion. This, obviously, applies to sexual assault and harassment.

"Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity unconditionally opposes, and its conditions of membership absolutely prohibit, any conduct considered as "sexual harassment" or "sexual assault." This includes such behaviors as repeated propositioning, coercive pressure, unwanted touching and physical violence.

"A central tenant our fraternity is that we are our Brothers’ Keepers. We have a responsibility to protect each other, our guests, and our community at all times. We must continue to work to uphold that value and ensure that those inside and outside of our organization are made to feel safe.

"Every AEPi member receives mandatory training on these standards, which staff and volunteers reinforce through chapter visits and national and regional events. Violations may lead to expulsion. AEPi staff and volunteers provide the same oversight and support to chapters whether or not their universities recognize them.

"While this inquiry is at its outset, we will refrain from jumping to any conclusion until the investigation is complete and urge others – including those in the media -- to do the same.

"Most importantly, all of AEPi hurts for the person who was the victim in this incident. No one should attend an event on any campus – fraternity-based or otherwise – and have to fear for their safety and wellbeing."

What's next:

Chicago police are leading the investigation, and University of Chicago police are assisting.

The suspect had not been identified as of Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD through its online tip form.

University police can be reached at 123 from a university phone or at 773-702-8181 from other phones.