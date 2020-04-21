US coronavirus cases top 800,000, according to Johns Hopkins



The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus crossed 800,000 on April 21, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world topped 2.5 million on Tuesday, based on Johns Hopkins’ data.

There have been more than 43,000 deaths and 73,000 recoveries from COVID-19 in the United States. The U.S. has more confirmed cases than any other nation.

In the United States, more than 4 million individuals have been tested, according to Johns Hopkins, with just over 118,000 individuals having been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

New York City remains the epicenter of the U.S. pandemic, with the metropolis reporting over 14,000 deaths alone, more than the death counts for countries including Belgium, Iran and Germany.

Across the U.S., many governors and local government officials are grappling with the decision on whether to extend stay-at-home orders or lift some COVID-19 restrictions. Because there is no national lockdown or stay-at-home order, those decisions have been left up to state and local leaders



On April 20, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that he would be signing an executive order that would temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

While immigration had not previously been suspended during the pandemic, it is a process that has been made more complicated due to border closures and international travel restrictions.