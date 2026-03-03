Man found shot to death on Chicago's Far South Side

The Brief A man was found shot to death inside a home Monday night on Chicago’s Far South Side. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



An investigation has been launched after a man was found shot to death Monday night inside a home on Chicago's Far South Side.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot inside a residence just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of 106th Street and Forest Avenue, according to CPD.

Police found a man who had been shot once in the abdomen and once in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity had not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office as of Tuesday morning.

Area Two detectives are investigating.